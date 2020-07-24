Watch Luke Bryan's "BIG" Pandemic Mistake

July 24, 2020
Luke Bryan at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 3, 2018

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Citi

Luke Bryan is just like you and I...he gets a little bored during the pandemic.  For me, I grew a Tom Selleck like mustache...for Luke...he planted ACRES of sweet corn --

Sweet corn out the ass

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

