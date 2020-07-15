Who Is Morgan Wallen's Baby Mama? Meet Katie Smith!

Yesterday, I told you about Morgan Wallen surprising a lot of us with the news that he is a Dad.  Well, if you're anything like my wife your first question was, "OMG....who's the mom?!"  Well, say hello to Katie Smith...apparently they were engaged back in 2017...no word on why they broke up, but they will forever have this little bundle of joy together:

when you pray for God to send someone who reciprocates your love for them- and he sends you the most perfect version of that.. . . Yesterday was nothing short of complete bliss.. ✨♥️ Indie Wilder you are your mama’s answered prayer times infinity and the cutest little human ham hunk I’ve ever laid eyes on. #6lbs13oz #IndigoWilder #INDIEFEST2020

A post shared by KT (@jombo_imkt) on

