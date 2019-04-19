Cops, Lyft To Offer Cheap Rides To Stoned Passengers In Detroit

(99.5 WYCD) -- How times have changed. Whereas the local police departments once arrested people for smoking weed, a number of them are now helping stoners celebrate 4/20 Day.

In an effort to remind people that driving while high is just as illegal as drunk driving, the police in eight cities have partnered with Lyft to give potheads discounted rides on Saturday. The price for a ride? $4.20.

The discounted Lyft trips will be available all day Saturday in Boston, San Francisco, Colorado, Las Vegas, Seattle, Detroit, Ottawa and Toronto.

Lyft's offer is only good with the code 420DET19.