Corona Launches New Line Of Fruity Beers Just In Time For Summer

When you think of Corona beer, you probably think of palm trees, straw-roofed cabanas and sparkling blue seas, right? Well, this spring and summer Corona is launching a new line of drinks that fits right into that beach-vacation vibe: Corona Refresca.

The canned malt beverage — the company calls it a “premium spiked refresher,” not beer — comes in three fruit flavors. Passionfruit Lime and Guava Lime come in their own six-packs and will sell for $9.99. Coconut Lime is only available in a 12-pack with the other two varieties, which will retail for $16.99.

Not bad. Not super sweet at all. Easy to drink all day. #corona #refresca pic.twitter.com/GlMdeSslHV — Martin Tavera Jr (@esteban_ahnon) March 12, 2019

Refresca is Corona’s entry into the popular flavored malt beverage category. Think White Claw Hard Seltzer, Bud Light Ritas or Not Your Father’s Root Beer — sparkling, pre-mixed alcoholic drinks that lean to the sweet side. Like the flood of flavored, sugar-free seltzers and sodas in recent years, these light-and-fizzy tipples seem to be everywhere.