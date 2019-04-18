Costco Is Selling A 4-Pound Carrot Walnut Cake

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you're planning on having family over for Easter dinner you may want to stop by Costco and pick up their 4-pound walnut carrot cake for dessert.

The monstrous cake is packed with apricots, walnuts, ice cheese frosting, and carrot cake crumbs to satisfy your dessert craving.

This isn't the cake's first time in Costco, and according to Costco customers, they're very happy the cake is back just in time for Easter.