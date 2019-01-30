Costco Selling Heart Shaped Ravioli For Valentine's Day

(99.5 WYCD) -- While chocolate and flowers are traditionally gifts you'd give your loved one for Valentine's Day, think out of the box this year and tell your partner "Be Mine" with cheese.

Costco is selling heart-shaped ravioli that are stuffed with not one, not two, but four kinds of cheeses, including ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago.

Just to keep things interesting on February 14th, the pasta pieces come in two colors, regular dough and, it is Valentine's Day after all, red.

Just to make sure you don't run out of food on the big night, the warehouse giant's packages come in a double portion of 20-ounces each for just $10.