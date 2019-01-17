Cotton Candy Bouquets For Brides!

We all know just how expensive it is to get married. There's so many tips out to help couples save money. So brides, how about trying this cost-cutting strategy of having cotton candy instead of a wedding bouquet?

The trend may have been started by a bride named Faheema Chaudhury who said, "I loooooove cotton candy and knew I had to make a cotton candy bouquet for my wedding."

The trend is becoming popular with other brides who are giving their bridesmaids the fluff of cotton candy to hold and some are holding on to the fluffy treat all night.

Sounds good - who doesn't love cotton candy?