Couple Celebrates Empty Nest With Photo Shoot!

(99.5 WYCD) -- We scroll through Instagram to see pictures from engagements, gender reveals, weddings and anniversaries. A family in Mississippi might have changed the game for photo shoot celebrations.

Amy and Randy English is celebrating the departure of their youngest child with a hilarious photo shoot. Their 22-year-old daughter is moving out of the house in June.

The daughter, Haley, was the photographer as she is also trying to build her own business taking pictures.

The photos were taken and posted onto Haley's photography Facebook page with the caption "Most parents are a little sad when they hit the 'empty nest' phase of life. HOWEVER, my parents seem thrilled." Within a day, the post went viral, gaining over 11,000 shares and 4,400 comments.

Some of the poses in the shoot featured the parents holding a "0" balloon indicating there are no more children in the house and an "our favorite kids" picture featuring two dogs.

Haley is the last of her siblings to move out of the family home. Her brother, Preston, and step-brother, Ethyn, both moved out at different times over the last few years.