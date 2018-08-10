Crocs Are Closing Their Manufacturing Facilities

(WYCD) - Crocs announced that it was closing the last of its manufacturing stores but say they're not going out of business.

"In connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability, during the second quarter, the company closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico and moved ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility, which is located in Italy," the company said.

The company did not offer explanations as to how it would continue to manufacture shoes, sending fans into a Twitter frenzy. Still, the company asserted that it was not going out of business.