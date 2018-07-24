ViralVideo: Customer Hears Employee's Personal Conversation In McDonald's Drive Thru [NSFW]

One McDonald's customer has all the patience in the world!

While he was in the drive-thru ready to get breakfast, a McDonald's employee was on the phone having a very important conversation which sounds like her significant other or a best friend. Whoever it was, she was absolutely okay with them paying her back in weed.

It took about two minutes before she even realizes someone was waiting. Luckily he wasn't a cop!

Hear the conversation below. [Warning: Some language is NFSW]