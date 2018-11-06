Customers Buy Out Shop's Doughnuts So Owner Can Spend Time With Sick Wife

(99.5 WYCD) -- This is why having loyal customers is the best when you own a business. Upon learning that the owners of Donut City are in need, patrons sprung into action.

John Chhan's wife, Stella, suffered a brain aneurysm and is now confined to a nursing home. After the workday wraps, he spends his time alongside her.

Chhan had refused a GoFundMe charity drive, so the customers decided to do the next best thing, lining up each day at 4:30 a.m. and cleaning him out of all his doughnuts and coffee in just three hours.

"I am very appreciative," says Chhan, who has owned the Seal Beach, California store for 30 years.