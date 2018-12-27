Dad Books Six Flights to Spend Christmas with Flight Attendant Daughter

(99.5 WYCD) -- An Ohio dad was going to make sure he spent time with his daughter during Christmas even though she was working.

In a now viral Facebook post, Delta passenger Mike Levy shared a picture of himself sitting beside fellow traveler Hal Vaughan, who were both on their way to Detroit, according to NBC Chicago. Vaughan's daughter, Pierce, was also on the flight.

But Pierce wasn't a passenger. She's a flight attendant, scheduled to work over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas," Levy wrote in the post.

Vaughan was flying on his daughter's staff travel benefits, and thus flew on standby throughout his journey. It's a risky maneuver, but he made it on each flight.

"Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success," Pierce wrote in a subsequent Facebook post.

"A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle)."

Levy told USA TODAY on Wednesday that Hal said he had booked six flights in total. Hal and Levy crossed paths on Christmas Eve on a flight from Fort Myers to Detroit.

Delta confirmed the news in a statement saying, "We appreciate all of our employees for working during the holidays to serve Delta customers, and love seeing this awesome Dad having the chance to spend Christmas with his daughter – even while crisscrossing the country at 30,000 feet."