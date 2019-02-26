A Dad Mic’d Up His 4-Year-Old Son Playing Hockey, And It’s The Greatest
February 26, 2019
Categories:
A dad mic’d up his son during hockey practice so he could understand what was going on with him – prepare to die laughing.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Feb
Jeff Dunham Little Caesars Arena
28 Feb
Join 99.5 WYCD at Coyote Joe's Coyote Joe's
01 Mar
Join 99.5 WYCD at Diamondback Saloon Diamondback Saloon
02 Mar
Maddie & Tae the Emerald Theatre
08 Mar
Join 99.5 WYCD at Diamondback Saloon Diamondback Saloon