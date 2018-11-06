Dad's Genius Solution For Deciding Where To Eat On Date Night Is A Game-Changer [IMAGE]

For many couples, deciding on a restaurant for date night can quickly turn into an argument or a time-consuming decision that seems to drag on, which is why this Georgia dad crafted a creative solution.

After joking around with his 20-year-old son, Jared, about how difficult it is to pick a restaurant for dates, Jerry Baker fashioned this "wheel of food" out of a child's See n' Say toy and it lists all the couple's favorite restaurants in town, according to Buzzfeed.

Now, whenever Jerry and his girlfriend are hankering to dine out, all they have to do is grab the wheel and spin.

Jared and Jerry didn't realize how clever the invention was until Jared shared a photo of the creation on Twitter. "I figured someone would get a kick out of it," Jared told Buzzfeed. He was right.

My dad made this for when his girlfriend won't pick a restaurant -- pic.twitter.com/cZ4tWQDHYZ — Jared Baker (@Jared_l_Baker) January 31, 2017

People everywhere could relate to Jerry's dinner struggles. "This is actually a good idea," one comment on Twitter said. "Spares everyone the frustration and angst of deciding."

Now there's only one question left between you and your date—what happens when you land on "pizza joint"?

we'd land on "pizza joint" only to have another debate for 20mins — ChrisG (@adabado523) January 31, 2017

It looks like there are some arguments you just can't avoid!