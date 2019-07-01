Dad's Tattoo Matches Son's Life-Saving Heart Surgery Scar

After his 6-year-old son went under the knife for heart surgery, this dad went under the needle to help his boy feel more comfortable with his scar.

Martin Watts’ son Joey was diagnosed with supravalvular aortic stenosis.

The condition develops before birth and causes the narrowing of the large blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body,” according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. If left untreated, the condition can lead to shortness of breath, chest pain and ultimately heart failure.

“It’s not easy for a 6-year-old boy or any child of any age to have that type of surgery,” mom Leanne Watts told SWNS. “When Joey saw the scar, he just said, ‘Is this where they have cut me to fix my heart?’ We’ve told him it should be something to be proud of and he shouldn’t be ashamed by what has happened to him.”

Joey underwent a life-saving eight-hour heart surgery last month. Joey’s surgery was a success, and his parents said he is now recovering.

To celebrate his son’s successful surgery, Martin got a 3.5 inch tattoo that looks like his son’s surgery scar.

Leanne said Martin's new ink helps Joey feel better about what he's going through.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. It just shows him it’s nothing to be scared of and that he should be proud of what he has achieved in life,” she said.