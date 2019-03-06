Dairy Queen Is Saving You Some Green This March

​(95.5 WYCD) -- It's time to treat yourself and a friend. Dairy Queen locations across the country are offering a sweet buy one get one deal on one of their most popular treats.

Starting today through March 17, buy any size or flavor Blizzard and get another one for just 99 cents! This month’s Blizzard, which is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, is the ‘Mint Oreo Blizzard.’