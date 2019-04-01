Dairy Queen Is Selling A New Dreamsicle-Dipped Ice Cream Cone Just In Time For Spring

(99.5 WYCD) -- Move over push pops, Dairy Queen is giving you some serious competition with their newest addition for spring - the Dreamsicle-Dipped Cones.

While DQ hasn't made much of an official announcement, they did tease the new treat on Twitter, and other social media users have been posting photos of the cone.

The Dreamsicle-Dipped Cone includes DQ's classic soft serve ice cream covered in a "vibrantly colored, creamy orange and vanilla flavored coating," a representative for the brand said.

So how can you get your hands on this treat? Dairy Queen says it's being offered right now at participating locations and, according to Delish, more locations will be offering the cone May 1.