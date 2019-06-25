(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Dairy Queen's New Blizzard To Celebrate Moon Landing

June 25, 2019
Houston, we have ice cream. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Dairy Queen has created a galaxy-inspired Blizzard.

The limited edition Zero Gravity Blizzard is a cosmic swirl of Oreo cookies, sparkly swirls, cotton candy topping blended with soft serve and topped with galaxy sprinkles.

Available beginning on June 24 at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide, the Out-of-This-World Blizzard is truly a "zero gravity" ice cream and Dairy Queen promises the Blizzard will defy gravity when it stays in place while upside down.

