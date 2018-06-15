Dan + Shay Cover Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop This Feeling' [WATCH]

Dan + Shay have been on the road for the majority of 2018, playing to country fans as part of Chris Young's Losing Sleep World Tour and Rascal Flatts' Back to Us Tour. Over the weekend they joined the latter tour, which kicked off in Hartford, Conn., and the country duo added a few new songs into their set.

Well known for their heartfelt ballads, Dan + Shay switched gears mid-set for a high-energy cover of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling."

The four-minute performance showcased Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's spellbinding harmonies, while the crowd danced along.