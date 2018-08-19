Here's How WYCD Like Their 'Tequila' From Dan + Shay [VIDEO]

(WYCD) -- Dan + Shay along with Rascal Flatts and Carly Pearce brought unforgettable performances during "Back To Us" tour stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre Saturday night (Aug. 19).

Despite the downpour of rain, fans showed up in droves for the concert.

Dan + Shay shared a video with WYCD showing their performance of their hit song "Tequila."

Words simply cannot describe how much WYCD likes their "Tequila" from Dan + Shay. See the incredible performance in the video above.