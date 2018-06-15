Daredevil Raccoon Climbs Minnesota Skyscraper and Becomes a Sensation

MINNESOTA - As millions across the US slept earlier this week, a small raccoon who captured the attention of Minnesota, and then the world, did something remarkable.

He made it to the roof.

THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD



HE MADE IT #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/DC7LsZ2EZP — Joel Neill (@joelneill) June 13, 2018

For hours on Tuesday, Twitter users followed the exploits of the daredevil free-climbing raccoon. The drama started after maintenance workers removed the creature from the roof of a St Paul office block.

Not prepared to take a hint, it headed to the neighboring UBS tower -- one of the tallest buildings in the city.

Then it started to climb.

St Paul Raccoon on the move. Moved up one more level then stopped. HERE'S VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/0A0b8R4eXJ — E Linares (@WCCOEL) June 12, 2018

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

People noticed, and before long it had its own Twitter account.

I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon — The MPR Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018

With no balconies or windows that open, office workers inside the building were left to watch anxiously as the raccoon continued its climb.

At the 23rd floor, it stopped for a nap, allowing time for more photos.

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Eventually the raccoon started to climb down, before reversing course.

The raccoon was caught and was to be picked up by the city's Department of Safety & Inspections, according to a tweet from the building's owner, UBS Financial Services.

Officials report it followed the cat food to the live trap and wildlife experts are taking care of it.