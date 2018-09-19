David Lee Murphy To Perform At The Fillmore This November

99.5 WYCD is pleased to announce country singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy will be performing at The Fillmore in downtown Detroit this November.

Murphy will be performing on Thursday, Nov. 15. James Barker Band will serve as the opener.

A pre-sale will be held 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20 at Ticketmaster.com. Use password: BESTNIGHT

General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 on Ticketmaster.com.

Murphy, best known for his timeless hits "Dust on the Bottle" and "Party Crowd", recently had the No. 1 song on the Billboard and MediaBase's Country Singles chart with "Everything's Gonna Be Alright", a duet with Kenny Chesney. The song is the lead single on Murphy's new album "No Zip Code" produced with Chesney and Buddy Cannon for Reviver Entertainment Group.

Murphy has been a prolific country songwriter throughout this career. He has written hits for Chesney ("'Til It's Gone," "Living in Fast Forward," "Live a Little"), Jason Aldean ("Big Green Tractor," "The Only Way I Know How"), Thompson Square (GRAMMY-nominated "Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not"), Jake Owen ("Anywhere With You"), and Blake Shelton ("The More I Drink").