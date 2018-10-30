Sleep an extra hour this weekend! Here's your reminder that clocks will turn back

(99.5 WYCD) -- We're giving you one good excuse to sleep an extra hour this weekend!

It’s that time of the year when clocks "fall back" an hour, marking the end of daylight saving time. The change takes place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4.

When you go to bed on Saturday night, don’t forget to turn your clock back an hour. But don't worry about electronic devices like cellphones. By default, they are set to automatically update the time as it changes.

The idea of changing the clocks twice a year first came about to provide more daylight during the evening hours in the spring and summer and was later implemented as a way to try and conserve energy.

Since then, studies have gone back and forth as to whether any more or less energy is used.