'Deodorant Challenge' Sparks Warning From Mom

A mom in England is putting out a new warning about one of those viral challenges that started cropping up a year ago.

Jamie Prescott told Fox News that her daughter was the latest teen to try the “deodorant challenge,” a physical test of a person releasing spray deodorant on bare skin as close and as long as possible.

She said her daughter Ellie tried it three weeks ago, and that the wounds from the super cold spray are still on her daughter’s arms and are weeping, Fox News reported.

Ellie told Fox News that a friend of hers did the same challenge last year and still has the scars.

Graphic photos in the post show Prescott's teenage daughter with painful-looking burns on her arm. The caption says the wound is already three weeks old and may end up requiring a skin graft to heal properly.

Since sharing, her post has gone viral, clocking up over 3,000 shares and receiving hundreds of comments from other parents thanking her for bringing the trend to their attention.

Another mother, Sara Pears Stanley, said her daughter also tried the challenge last year, and was told not to do it again.

So what causes the injuries?

The University of Utah Health published a story about the ramifications of the deodorant challenge in June 2017.

“Depending on how long they spray the aerosol on their skin, kids can effectively give themselves first-, second- and even third-degree burns,” dermatologist Dr, David Smart said.

“It is an aerosol burn caused by the pressurized gas within the spray cooling quickly. The decrease in temperature freezes the skin causing frostbite. This type of frostbite is very similar to a burn,” Smart said last year.