New trailer for ‘Detective Pikachu’ gives first glimpse of Ryan Reynolds as outspoken Pokémon

Gotta catch 'em all: The first trailer for "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" has arrived, featuring the voice of Ryan Reynolds as the iconic Pokemon character.

“Detective Pikachu” stars “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” star Justice Smith as 21-year-old Tim Goodman, the son of a missing detective. Tim discovers he can communicate with Pikachu, and the two team up to investigate the mystery of Tim’s father’s disappearance.

Per the official synopsis, “Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

While Pikachu is front and center, the trailer below confirms other famous Pokémon like Mr. Mime, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, and Psyduck will be making appearances in the movie.

“Detective Pikachu” is directed by Rob Letterman, best known for helming “Goosebumps” and the animated film “Monsters vs. Aliens.” The supporting cast includes Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Suki Waterhouse, and Chris Geere.

Warner Bros. will open “Detective Pikachu” in theaters nationwide May 10, 2019.

Video of POKÉMON Detective Pikachu - Official Trailer #1