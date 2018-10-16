Detroit Among 10 Most Rat-Infested U.S. Cities

(99.5 WYCD) -- As Detroit's revitilization continues, the city frequently pops up in different publications' rankings of up and coming cities.

Now, the city has found itself ranked in the top 10 of a list you don't necessarily want to be on.

Orkin announced its "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" list on Monday, and Detroit ranks sixth in the nation for the most rats.

The rankings are based off the number of rodent treatments in each metro area from Sept. 15, 2017 - Sept. 15, 2018. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Chicago topped the list for the fourth consecutive year, while Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco rounded off the top five.

Other Michigan cities on the list were Grand Rapids at No. 39 and Flint at No. 50.