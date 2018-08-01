Gourmet burgers for $5: Where you can get one!
Detroit Burger Week is July 30-Aug 5
August 1, 2018
(WYCD) - It's Detroit Burger Week! Hungry people can get a $5 burger from the most delicious restaurants around the area.
More than 10 restaurants are participating this year's event, which runs July 30-August 5.
Participants can print Burger Passports to get stamped at the participating locations throughout the week. If you collect at least three stamps you will be eligible for a grand prize.
Participating restaurants include:
- Basement Burger Bar
- Brome Modern Eatery
- Eclipse Burger
- Edo Ramen House
- The Emory
- Famous Hamburger
- Hockeytown Cafe
- Hopcat Detroit
- Joebar
- Kapone's
- Kavans Tavern Burger Bar
- Lovers Only
- Rock City Eatery
- Wahlburgers