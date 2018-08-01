Dreamstime

Gourmet burgers for $5: Where you can get one!

Detroit Burger Week is July 30-Aug 5

August 1, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(WYCD) - It's Detroit Burger Week! Hungry people can get a $5 burger from the most delicious restaurants around the area. 

More than 10 restaurants are participating this year's event, which runs July 30-August 5.

Participants can print Burger Passports to get stamped at the participating locations throughout the week.  If you collect at least three stamps you will be eligible for a grand prize.

Participating restaurants include:

Find what special burger they are cooking up here 

Tags: 
Detroit Burger Week
Gourmet Burger
Burger
metro detroit