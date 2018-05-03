Detroit Music Awards spotlights local favorites

The 27th annual Detroit Music Awards will be handed out at 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave.

99.5 WYCD is saluting all of the great local country bands, artists, songwriters and musicians that keep country strong in the Motor City and who will be recognized at the annual awards.

In addition, Rob & Holly and Frank Williams Jr. will all be presenting at this year's awards.

Awards will be bestowed in more than 70 categories, based on voting by members of the 4,000-strong Detroit Music Awards Foundation. In the DMAs' national categories, nominations include work by Eminem, Bob Seger and Kid Rock.

The event isn't limited to music-biz folks: The show is open to the public, and tickets ($22.50) are available at LiveNation.com and the Fillmore box office. The doors open at 6pm for anyone 18 and older.

Check out some of the nominations below:

Outstanding Country Artist/Group

Alan Turner and the Steel Horse Band

Devin Scillian

Doop and the Inside Outlaws

Horse Cave Trio

Jennifer Westwood and the Handsome Devils

Julianne Ankley and the Rogues

Outstanding Country Instrumentalist

Chuck Bartels – Bass

Dennis Burr – Guitar

Drew Howard – Pedal Steel

Dylan Dunbar – Guitar

Jason Dennie – Guitar

Joey Spina – Guitar

Larry Labeck – Pedal Steel

Outstanding Country Recording

Bob Marshall “Screen Door”

Horse Cave Trio “Dust Off The Jukebox”

Joey Vee “American Heart”

Julianne Ankley “Raining For You”

Longneck Strangler “Horseshoes and Handgrenades”

The Whiskey Charmers “The Valley”

Outstanding Country Songwriter

Devin Scillian

Don Duprie

Jennifer Westwood

Julianne Ankley

Kat Beal

Vinnie Dombroski

Outstanding Country Vocalist

Alan Turner

Devin Scillian

Jo Serrapere

Julianne Ankley

Paulina Jayne

Vinnie Dombroski

The full list of nominees is available at the DMAs website.