Detroit Music Awards spotlights local favorites

May 3, 2018
The 27th annual Detroit Music Awards will be handed out at 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave. 

99.5 WYCD is saluting all of the great local country bands, artists, songwriters and musicians that keep country strong in the Motor City and who will be recognized at the annual awards. 

In addition, Rob & Holly and Frank Williams Jr. will all be presenting at this year's awards.

Awards will be bestowed in more than 70 categories, based on voting by members of the 4,000-strong Detroit Music Awards Foundation. In the DMAs' national categories, nominations include work by Eminem, Bob Seger and Kid Rock.

The event isn't limited to music-biz folks: The show is open to the public, and tickets ($22.50) are available at LiveNation.com and the Fillmore box office. The doors open at 6pm for anyone 18 and older.

Check out some of the nominations below:  

Outstanding Country Artist/Group 

Alan Turner and the Steel Horse Band 
Devin Scillian 
Doop and the Inside Outlaws 
Horse Cave Trio 
Jennifer Westwood and the Handsome Devils 
Julianne Ankley and the Rogues 

Outstanding Country Instrumentalist 

Chuck Bartels – Bass 
Dennis Burr – Guitar 
Drew Howard – Pedal Steel 
Dylan Dunbar – Guitar 
Jason Dennie – Guitar 
Joey Spina – Guitar 
Larry Labeck – Pedal Steel 

Outstanding Country Recording 

Bob Marshall “Screen Door” 
Horse Cave Trio “Dust Off The Jukebox” 
Joey Vee “American Heart” 
Julianne Ankley “Raining For You” 
Longneck Strangler “Horseshoes and Handgrenades” 
The Whiskey Charmers “The Valley” 

Outstanding Country Songwriter 

Devin Scillian 
Don Duprie 
Jennifer Westwood 
Julianne Ankley 
Kat Beal 
Vinnie Dombroski 

Outstanding Country Vocalist 

Alan Turner 
Devin Scillian 
Jo Serrapere 
Julianne Ankley 
Paulina Jayne 
Vinnie Dombroski 

The full list of nominees is available at the DMAs website.

