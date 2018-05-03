Detroit Music Awards spotlights local favorites
The 27th annual Detroit Music Awards will be handed out at 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave.
99.5 WYCD is saluting all of the great local country bands, artists, songwriters and musicians that keep country strong in the Motor City and who will be recognized at the annual awards.
In addition, Rob & Holly and Frank Williams Jr. will all be presenting at this year's awards.
Awards will be bestowed in more than 70 categories, based on voting by members of the 4,000-strong Detroit Music Awards Foundation. In the DMAs' national categories, nominations include work by Eminem, Bob Seger and Kid Rock.
The event isn't limited to music-biz folks: The show is open to the public, and tickets ($22.50) are available at LiveNation.com and the Fillmore box office. The doors open at 6pm for anyone 18 and older.
Check out some of the nominations below:
Outstanding Country Artist/Group
Alan Turner and the Steel Horse Band
Devin Scillian
Doop and the Inside Outlaws
Horse Cave Trio
Jennifer Westwood and the Handsome Devils
Julianne Ankley and the Rogues
Outstanding Country Instrumentalist
Chuck Bartels – Bass
Dennis Burr – Guitar
Drew Howard – Pedal Steel
Dylan Dunbar – Guitar
Jason Dennie – Guitar
Joey Spina – Guitar
Larry Labeck – Pedal Steel
Outstanding Country Recording
Bob Marshall “Screen Door”
Horse Cave Trio “Dust Off The Jukebox”
Joey Vee “American Heart”
Julianne Ankley “Raining For You”
Longneck Strangler “Horseshoes and Handgrenades”
The Whiskey Charmers “The Valley”
Outstanding Country Songwriter
Devin Scillian
Don Duprie
Jennifer Westwood
Julianne Ankley
Kat Beal
Vinnie Dombroski
Outstanding Country Vocalist
Alan Turner
Devin Scillian
Jo Serrapere
Julianne Ankley
Paulina Jayne
Vinnie Dombroski
The full list of nominees is available at the DMAs website.