Detroit Youth Choir Deliver Emotional, Golden Buzzer-Winning Performance on 'America's Got Talent': Watch

(99.5 WYCD) -- Detroit has a long, rich musical history from Motown to Eminem, Aretha Franklin and many more. Tuesday night’s episode of "America’s Got Talent" had the Motor City’s vibrant music scene stamped all over it.

The Detroit Youth Choir earned the respect and the golden buzzer of "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews, a native of Flint, Michigan.

The community-based Michigan group performed a high-energy rendition of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis's "Can't Hold Us," surprisingly merging classic choir notes with rapping and upbeat choreography.

The performance resulted in a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel, and Gabrielle Union.

An emotional Crews credited people like choir director, Anthony White, with helping him reach his own success.

“Every young woman and man on this stage represents me and where I came from,” Crews, 50, said after their performance as he fought back tears, with some of the choir wiping their eyes, too.

“I remember sitting at my window in Flint, Michigan, dreaming and wanting to make it, and wanting to be here. And they’re here. They did so well! I have to do this!” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor told the judges before walking down to the Golden Buzzer.

“Mr. White, all it takes is one person to believe in a young man or woman for them to reach their dreams, and you are that man, sir!” he added.

Crews slammed the Golden Buzzer, sending the choir into the live rounds.

Watch the whole segment below.