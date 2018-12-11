(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

'Detroiters' Not Renewed For Third Season

December 11, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- Comedy Central will not be picking up "Detroiters" for a third season.

One of the show's stars, Sam Richardson, announced the news on Twitter. 

"Detroiters" followed the story of two men running their own advertising agency in the city and featured many city landmarks and icons.

The show ended up with a total of 20 episodes. The show was executive produced by Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis. 

 

 

