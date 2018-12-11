'Detroiters' Not Renewed For Third Season

(99.5 WYCD) -- Comedy Central will not be picking up "Detroiters" for a third season.

One of the show's stars, Sam Richardson, announced the news on Twitter.

Sadly, @Detroiters won’t be picked up for a season 3 at Comedy Central. I want to thank everyone who watched and supported the show. It was a dream to make and I’m proud that those who did see it enjoyed it. Maybe it will find a home elsewhere, who knows? But truly, thank you. — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) December 11, 2018

"Detroiters" followed the story of two men running their own advertising agency in the city and featured many city landmarks and icons.

The show ended up with a total of 20 episodes. The show was executive produced by Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis.