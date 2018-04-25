Did Blake Shelton Just Call Out Miranda For Cheating?

(WYCD) Blake Shelton may have well just pulled a fire alarm, because Wednesday morning's tweet about "karma" has everyone's attention.

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

That tweet (and two subsequent retweets) have his followers speculating that he's responding to reports that his ex-wife Miranda Lambert is dating the Turnpike Troubadours' Even Felker.

Us Weekly cites unnamed sources who claim she was still with Anderson East when the romance blossomed and they indicate Felker was still married (divorce papers were filed in February).

Felker's band is currently opening for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which started in January and is coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre in August.