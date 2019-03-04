Dierks Bentley Bringing 'Burning Man' Tour To Clarkston

(99.5 WYCD) -- Country star Dierks Bentley will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre Saturday, June 29.

Bentley will have special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and the Hot Country Knights join him on tour.

Tickets to the Clarkston show will go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Buy tickets on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

99.5 WYCD listeners will be able to buy tickets early through a special pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 8. Details on the password will be released at a later time.