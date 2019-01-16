Dierks Bentley Has Been Developing Two TV Shows

(99.5 WYCD) -- Dierks Bentley previously revealed he was working on a TV show based on the Nashville bar scene, but that's not all he is working on! The 43-year-old has a few different projects, all headed to the small screen.

In an interview with CMT's Cody Alan, Bentley explained that the previously announced show is "more of a 'Cheers of Nashville' kind of thing."

"Of course, you remember the show Cheers, based out of Boston," the country star elaborates. "This show revolves around a bar in Nashville, and you have this great bar owner, who's seen it all, been everywhere, and is kind of like a Sally Fields type of character."

While the storyline will revolve around the very real premise of musicians trying to break into the industry, Bentley clarifies that the show will be set in a more romantic version of Nashville, and not necessarily reflect the way the rapidly-changing city is today.

Additionally, Bentley says he'll be exploring a show based on his '90s country cover band. "One [TV show] is going to be about the Hot Country Knights," he goes on to say. "It's more of a Spinal Tap meets Curb Your Enthusiasm kind of situation."

Bentley also adds that for his first adventure into television, he's collaborating with a veteran of the business: one of the main writers behind Modern Family.

"I'm learning a lot about the TV business, but it's like having a song on hold," Bentley relates. "You write a song, and somebody puts it on hold, but that doesn't mean that it will make the record. It's a long ways to go. We will see!"