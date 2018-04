Dierks Bentley, In His Underwear, In A Creek

We love Dierks Bentley. He knows how to have a good time. He makes great songs, he gives back to the community.

Well, we've got video of Dierks doing a plunge...in a creek...and we definitely don't know what it's for...yet.

He teased that all will be explained April 5. Can it be Thursday already?

i think this is gonna be the spot pic.twitter.com/CfWskh9UbY — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) April 3, 2018

Don't forget, Dierks will be playing at the 2018 99.5 WYCD Hoedown on June 1 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.