Disney Fans, Are You Ready For Dole Whip Margaritas?

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you typically avoid Walt Disney World in the summer because of the crowds and the heat, you might want to reconsider that decision because the Lime Dole Whip Margarita is here to save the day.

Yes, you did read that correctly.

According to Disney Food Blog, this tropical concoction is currently available at the Barefoot Pool Bar at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The drink is made by blending Corazon Blanco tequila with lime-flavored Dole Whip, and you can choose from either a traditional salt rim or a Tajín rim if you want a little extra kick. Disney Food Blog notes that the Dole Whip Lime Margarita will soon also be offered at the resort’s Oasis Bar and Grill.

If you want to satisfy your Dole Whip cravings with one of these drinks, Delish reports that it will set you back $12.50—but that seems like a small price to pay for this heavenly margarita.

Lime Dole Whip margarita? Yes. Absolutely yes. pic.twitter.com/uxvbIFrxuN — Nicky’s -- Twin (@SnarkyTwin) April 7, 2019

Earlier this month, Disney added two other cocktails featuring Dole Whip to the mix: the Froscato Mimosa, made with moscato, prosecco and Dole Whip pineapple, and the Froscato, made with moscato, vodka and Dole Whip Pineapple -- making brunch our official new favorite meal of the day.

The Froscato and Froscato Mimosa are available at Wine Bar George in Disney Springs. It’s led by Master Sommelier George Miliotes and the only Master Sommelier-led wine bar in Florida.