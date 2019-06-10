(AP Photo/John Raoux)

There's A Boozy, Dole Whip-Inspired Cookie Coming To Walt Disney World

June 10, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- The "Happiest Place on Earth" just got happier after announcing they would be selling alcohol-infused Dole Whip cookies.

Fans of the frosty pineapple treat can enjoy boozy Dole Whip on a cookie after a long day exploring Walt Disney World. Dubbed the Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich, the treat features Moscato- and vodka-infused Dole Whip served between two sugar cookies. It's topped off with pineapple-shaped sprinkles.

Available now, the dessert will be available daily in limited quantities from Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.

---- Calling all Frozcato fans...we are excited to introduce our Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich made with Pineapple, Moscato and Vodka! Enjoy all summer long starting Friday. Limited quantities will be available daily!

A post shared by George Miliotes (@winebargeorge) on

