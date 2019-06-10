There's A Boozy, Dole Whip-Inspired Cookie Coming To Walt Disney World

(99.5 WYCD) -- The "Happiest Place on Earth" just got happier after announcing they would be selling alcohol-infused Dole Whip cookies.

Fans of the frosty pineapple treat can enjoy boozy Dole Whip on a cookie after a long day exploring Walt Disney World. Dubbed the Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich, the treat features Moscato- and vodka-infused Dole Whip served between two sugar cookies. It's topped off with pineapple-shaped sprinkles.



Available now, the dessert will be available daily in limited quantities from Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.