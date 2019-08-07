‘Home Alone’ Reboot In The Works At Disney

(WYCD) -- Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal -- a Disney remake of "Home Alone" is on its way.

On an earnings call Tuesday (Aug. 6), Disney head Bob Iger announced that the classic franchise is among those getting the reboot treatment for the company’s streaming platform, Disney+, which is expected to launch this November, comicbook.com reports.

“Home Alone," which premiered in 1990 and starred Macaulay Culkin, followed the misadventures of kiddo Kevin McCallister after his family forgets to bring him on their Christmas vacation, leaving him to outwit burglars.

Iger said the films will “reimagined” for “a new generation,” but did not provide any additional details or if the film will feature Culkin. Other films getting remakes are "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "Night At The Museum" and "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Disney+ is set to launch with 400 films and 7,500 TV episodes. It will be available as a standalone product for $6.99 and in a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99.