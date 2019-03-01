Do You Have Cutest Pet Ever? Cadbury Is Looking For Its New 'Bunny'

(99.5 WYCD) -- Do you have the cutest pet ever? Of course you do! Can your little friend sport bunny ears, though?

Well, your pet could be featured in the Cadbury Bunny commercial this Easter. Talk about a dream come true!

Besides bragging rights, the winner will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.

Think your favorite pal could snag the star spot in the commercial? Here’s how to enter the contest:

Go to bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com, where you'll enter your email address, followed by any other information requested on the entry form. Upload a photograph of your pet wearing bunny ears and describe why he or she should be on TV in 50 words or fewer. Keep in mind, only one photo can be submitted per person, per day.

The photo submission phase only lasts through 11:59 p.m. EST, March 6.

Photo entries will be judged based on judging criteria in the official rules and the top 20 semi-finalists will be contacted to submit a video. The Grand Prize winner will be chosen from semi-finalist videos.

Think your pet looks perfect in bunny ears? Click here to submit your pal into the contest.