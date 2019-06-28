Dog Feeding Baby Goat Is Not 'Kidding' Around [VIDEO]

A dog named Ivy helped out with feeding duties on this farm in Normandy, Tennessee. Watch the adorable moment as a Chesapeake Bay retriever nurses a baby goat named Donkey while the caring canine holds a bottle of milk in its mouth.

Hi I'm Ivy the Chesapeake Bay Retriever. I'm a National Certified Therapy Dog through Pet Partners. I love meeting new people and learning new tricks. Normally on Wednesday's I get to go to my local Library and have children read to me. Unfortunately, they read so good I fall asleep. But they still love me. I visit the elderly on Friday's, They clap when I do tricks--- My Momma takes a lot of pictures of me on my own Instagram & Facebook pages, My handles are: IG- @ivythechessie FB- Ivy the Chessie (which I love)-I don't tell her, but I really like the attention.