Netflix's New Series Is Called 'Dogs' And The Trailer Will Make You Cry

We hardly deserve the pure, fluffy joy

October 30, 2018
(99.5 WCYD) -- Man's best friend is getting a documentary series on Netflix.  That's right, the streaming platform that riveted you with Making a Murderer and The Keepers is turning its attention on your four-legged furry friend with Dogs, a new six-part docu-series.

Dogs tells the true stories of six different pups and the relationships they have with their owners around the world. One storyline focuses on a singing husky stuck in Syria, while another tells the life story of Rory, who serves as a therapy dog to an 11-year-old girl.

It will definitely make you cry, so break out the tissues and watch the Dogs trailer below.

Dogs arrives on November 16.

