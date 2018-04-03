Dolly Parton Surprises Cam On 'Good Morning America'

(99.5 WYCD) Cam brought the power of "Diane" to Good Morning America on Tuesday (April 3), but not before receiving a special message from Dolly Parton, who gave the song a big thumbs up.

Cam was, of course, awestruck when Parton appeared on the screen, praising the song.

"You did good on that," Parton remarked. "I wish I could be there to hear it in person, but I'll be watching you on TV." With the legend's kind words of support, Cam offered a stellar performance of the dynamic single — a modernized version of Parton's classic that takes on the perspective of the other woman.

Video of Cam Performs &quot;Diane&quot; (Live GMA)

Before 99.5 WYCD's Ten Man Jam, Cam was in studio with Rob and Holly to talk about "Diane" and how it's helping those unknowingly involved in love affairs make amends. Plus Cam shared how she gave Dolly Parton a copy of the song inspired by "Jolene" on CD with pink roses.