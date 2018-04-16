Domino's To Deliver To Beaches, Parks

(WYCD) Have you ever had a craving for pizza while you are hanging out at the park or a beach? Domino's will now take care of that need.

On Monday, Domino's announced that their delivery drivers will meet customers at beaches, parks and even landmarks to drop off food.

They now have about 150,000 locations that will show up on their app as Domino's Hotspots. The landmarks include under the Arch in St. Louis and the iconic Welcome To Las Vegas sign.

There's a caveat: You won't be able to get pizza delivered to your park bench or spot in the sand, exactly. The delivery points require street access. That's why the Central Park hotspots are located at intersections at the edge of the park, not within the park itself.

Customers can place hotspot orders online or on the Domino's app. Domino's will identify nearby hotspots on a digital map. Written instructions tell the customer exactly where to pick up the pie.

The feature only works for prepaid online orders.

Customers cannot create their own hotspots, according to a Domino's spokeswoman. They have to pick from the existing hotspots that have been set by individual Domino's restaurants in their area.

Domino's tested the feature in Miami where pizza and cheesy bread was successfully delivered to outdoor hotels and a zoo.