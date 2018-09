Domino's 'Free Pizza For Life' Challenge Was Way Too Easy, And Really Backfired

(99.5 WYCD) - Domino’s Pizza has done a U-turn on a promotion that promised free pizzas for life to anyone who got a tattoo of their logo.

The Russian branch of the fast food company recently ran a promotion that offered a Wonka-esque supply of pizza (100 free pizzas per year for the next 100 years) for any fans willing to tattoo their ubiquitous, dichromatic logo on a "prominent body part."

But it would appear the brand was not expecting so many people to take part, as they quickly had to change their promotion to the ‘first 350 people’ within days of it going live.

In the end, they found out you can, in fact, have too much of a good thing.

And no, I don't mean pizza. I mean brand-worshipping tattoos.

The promotion (presented here, in Russian) was initially scheduled to last for two months, beginning on August 31. The tattoo had to be the size of 2 cm in length and had to be posted on social media.

See, below:

Ненуачо)Все любят пожрать))#доминоснавсегда A post shared by @ sandels_tattoo on Sep 3, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT