Donut Fries Are Finally Coming To All Dunkin' Donuts
Get ready - on July 2, participating Dunkin Donuts locations will be serving up DONUT FRIES!
Dunkin' Donut Fries! Available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide beginning Monday, July 2.
Previously, the donut chain tested Donut Fries at a few locations in Boston and Providence, and people couldn't get enough of them. So starting July 2, the new snack will be available at participating locations across the country.
Donut fries are really mini churros and we have been and are SO here for it.
Look how delicious they are!
So Donut Fries are a real thing...
@dunkindonuts needs to brings these to every #coffee shop. #donutfries are amazing! Taste just like #doughboy - #malasadas #portuguese #foodporn EDIT: this is from the Dunkin in downtown Bristol RI.
