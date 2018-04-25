'Double Dare' revival coming to Nickelodeon this summer

By Nathan Vicar

The messiest game show in history is back.

Nickelodeon announced Wednesday that a revival of its hit game show Double Dare is set to air this summer with 40 new episodes.

The series will pit teams of kids against each other in trivia contests and physical challenges, including the show’s iconic obstacle course. EW notes that original host Marc Summers is not expected to be part of the reboot, as a new emcee is epcted to be announced soon

Double Dare initially aired on Nick from 1986 to 1993, with a one-year detour on Fox during its 1988 season.

In 2000, a revival entitled Double Dare 2000 and hosted by Jason Harris aired for 67 episodes.

Watch a trailer for the reboot below. On your mark! Get set! Go!