Listen And Download: 'I Do For You' Dillon Carmichael's Sweet New Song

(99.5 WYCD) -- Dillon Carmichael has released his new single, “I Do for You.”

As fans of Carmichael's breakthrough 2018 album "Hell on an Angel" can attest, the Kentucky native tells compelling stories with equal parts Southern rock grit and honky-tonk earnestness. This track finds him sticking with what works.

Penned by Carmichael and Jimmy Melton, “I Do For You” features Carmichael's rich baritone backed by pedal steel, fiddle, electric guitar, B3 organ and more.

Video of I Do For You

Country music is a family affair for Carmichael. John Michael Montgomery and Eddie from Montgomery Gentry are uncles from his mom's side of the family.

Download "I Do for You" for FREE here