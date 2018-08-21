Dozens of men tricked into 'Hunger Games'-style competition via Tinder

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - This is dating in 2018.

Dozens of men in New York City reportedly showed up for what they thought was a Tinder date but ended up being in a "Hunger Games"-style competition against each other to win that date.

Some of the men who were duped have spoken out about what happened on social media, and one Twitter thread from user @bvdhai that outlined the stunt in great detail went viral on Monday.

"I am about to tell you an epic tale about subterfuge, dating in the 21st century and the fall of human civilization. This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too," he tweeted.

I am about to tell you an epic tale about subterfuge, dating in the 21st century and the fall of human civilization. This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too. Get some popcorn. *Thread* — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

Essentially, a woman who went by Natasha Aponte messaged dozens of men on Tinder, and eventually asked them all to meet her at New York City's Union Square Park.

When they arrived, she jumped out on stage, delivered a speech and asked them to compete for the date. While many of the men went home, a few stayed to partake in the competition.

Video of Natasha: Sprinting contest in Union Square Park, August 18, 2018

Creative director Rob Bliss, who's behind several other recent viral videos, took credit for the stunt, telling "Good Morning America" in a statement that it was "an entirely creative endeavor."

"The video is about the gender, dating, and technology issues of what it's like to be a woman on a dating app, as well as the absurdity of modern dating," Bliss said.

Bliss maintained that they were not selling anything with the viral stunt.