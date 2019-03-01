Dream Job Alert: Cadbury’s Parent Company Is Hiring Chocolate Tasters

(99.5 WYCD) -- What's your dream job? Puppy trainer? Travel writer? Or perhaps you fantasize about spending your days being paid to eat chocolate?

Well, if the latter is the case, you now have the opportunity to make your dream a reality.

The company that owns brands such as Oreo, Cadbury and Milka is looking to hire four new chocolate taste testers.

The chocolate tasters will help Mondelēz International perfect and launch an all new product that will be available all over the world.

The new chocolate tasters will work alongside a team of about 11 other people and a panel leader. The group will share opinions and collaborate with others to reach an agreement on taste.

No experience is required. The company will provide full training to develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions.

Think you're a chocolate expert? To apply, click here.

Applications close on March 8, 2019.

Mondelēz International advises if you do not receive a response from the company within 14 business days, then your application has not been successful.