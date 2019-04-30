Be A Mattress Firm 'Snoozetern' And Get Paid To Sleep

(99.5 WYCD) -- If sleeping on the job sounds like a dream, that dream is just an application away.

Mattress retailer Mattress Firm is launching its second annual search for a "snoozetern."

This is not a joke, people.

This paid internship is for those who have 30 hours a week they can commit to it, and those who think laying down on the job isn't such a bad thing.

If you think you could be the next all-star sleeper, here's what you would have to do if you snagged this snoozeternship:

Test out Mattress Firm beds and create written and video reviews for their social platforms and website

Create regular video content about your Snoozetern experience for Mattress Firm’s social platforms

Host Facebook Live events to give sleep tips and share your favorite products

Capture Insta-worthy photos around BEDQuarters for our social platforms

Interview Mattress Firm employees to get sleep tips and tricks from the best, and share these tips through video and blog content

Create video content interviewing Houston locals about their sleep habits

Attend Mattress Firm events and capture photo/video content

It's not all sleeping, but it's not a bad gig.

Video of Want to Be Paid to Sleep? Apply to Be Mattress Firm&#039;s Next Snoozetern!

Being able to sleep anytime and any place isn't all you'll need to qualify (although that's a very important part of becoming a Snoozetern).

You must be:

18 years of age or older

Proficient in napping, regardless of time of day

Interested in exposure to different surfaces, textures and sleep positions

Passionate about sleep and comfort

Eager to meet new people and talk to them about awesome things like sleep

Creative and able to edit short videos using editing software like Animoto, iMovie, Adobe Spark or Final Cut Pro

Curious about things you can’t see — like those illusive dreams and what’s inside your mattress

Available to start snoozing in the Houston-area beginning mid-May

Mattress Firm says you'll have to come to work at their BEDquarters in Houston, but you'll also have the chance to visit local Mattress Firm locations.

If you meet all these requirements, you'll have to apply on Mattress Firm's website for a spot. The deadline is May 3.

You can also visit their website for more information.

Another bonus: you don't have to be in college to apply, but if you are, the snoozeternship could count for academic credits.