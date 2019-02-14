Drinking Two Or More Diet Beverages A Day Might Be Dangerous

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you think choosing a diet beverage is the healthy choice, a new study might make you think twice.

In the latest findings of what's bad for us to consume, researchers found that drinking two or more diet drinks a day could be linked to strokes and heart attacks.

Artificially sweetened drinks led to a higher risk of clot strokes and cardiac arrest in women over 50 years old.

The risk was highest for women with no history of heart disease or diabetes. Just something to be aware of.